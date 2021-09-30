STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stay alert! Mere pain on left side of chest is not heart attack

There are also incidents of pain in jaw, teeth, throat, neck and back being be an indication of heart ailments leading to attacks.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is not necessary that one has pain the left side of the chest or the centre to know it’s a heart attack. Pains are also being reported in other parts of the body and diagnosis reveals  heart attack or sign of blockages, Dr CN Manjunath, senior cardiologist and director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Jayadeva on World Heart Day, he said there are cases where people have reported pain in the stomach and above it. They have ignored it assuming it to be acidity of gastroenteritis and have passed away. 

There are also incidents of pain in jaw, teeth, throat, neck and back being be an indication of heart ailments leading to attacks. “Males above 35 years of age and women above 40 years must compulsorily undergo a thorough medical check, especially for BP, sugar, cholesterol and heart ailments. Jayadeva is willing to organise medical checkup camp for pourakarmikas on Sundays in batches, to check their health and give medical assistance,” he said. 

