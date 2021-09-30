Technical, post-graduates are now part of Bengaluru City Police

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: As many as 25 BE students, 25 post-graduates, 313 graduates, seven diploma holders, nine B-Ed, 37 PU, 13 ex-army personnel and one MTech graduate will be part of Bengaluru's police force after they take part in the passing out parade at the Aymangala training centre in Hiriyur taluk.

Growing unemployment has forced tech graduates and post graduates to opt for police service which is suitable for anyone after they take a competitive exam and an additional in-service examination for top posts.

The passing out team was given training of the police manual, law, firing, physical activity and other activities. This is the sixth batch of civil constables that is passing out of the Aymangala police training centre.

These 429 people will start working as Bengaluru city police with immediate effect.

Now, the centre is getting a special firing range, 20-acre demonstration area at Maradihalli village, which makes it one of the best. The centre needs a swimming pool to provide better physical activity.

Till now 2,240 constables have received training at Aymangala police training centre and the trainees have been working in various parts of the state.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, principal of the police training centre and Superintendent of Police P Papanna, said: "This is becoming one of the best training centres for the police constables in the State and slowly we are getting all the basic infrastructure. Now our only demand is for setting up a swimming pool and sports facilities which can help in keeping the constables physically fit."

He also thanked Deputy Commissioner Kavitha S Mannikeri and Superintendent of Police Radhika G for continuous support in providing land for extension of the firing range and demonstration plot.

Jayasurya, a trainee constable who has completed MSc (Mathematics) said: "I have great ambition to be in public service in top position and there is no department better than police. Hence I opted for this. I will work hard on that."

S Tejas Gowda who has cleared M Tech (Building Technology) and worked in a private firm earlier was insecure over his job. So he decided to take up police constable job.

"It was my parents' dream that I should get a government job. In future, I will take up in-service exam and reach a good position in the department," he said.