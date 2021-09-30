Tout with fake ticketing device held in Bengaluru; two minor boys rescued from station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued two minor boys on Wednesday from the Cantonment railway station in the city.

Police also caught a tout and recovered a device he used for providing fake tickets at Cantonment station while cops, in a separate incident, at Yesvantpur recovered items worth Rs 73,200 including the laptop of a passenger left behind on a train.

According to an official release, the minor boys, aged 14 and 16, were rescued at Bengaluru Cantonment by Sub Inspector Anusha attached to the Baiyappanahalli station. They were handed over to child protection group, BOSCO.

RPF Inspector Rakesh Kumar arrested a tout, Ameenulla Khan, who was generating e-tickets with two personal IDs and provided fake tickets to passengers at Cantonment station.

"His device worth Rs. 30,000 was seized along with a number of live tickets. A case has been registered against him under Railway Act," the release added.

Laptop, phone recovered

At yesvantpur railway station, Sub Inspector M Paramesh and his team recovered a bag containing a HP Laptop, a Nokia mobile phone, cheque books, bank cards and other items totally worth Rs 73, 200, the release said. They were left behind in the Pataliputra-Yesvantpur Express train (Train no. 03251) and have been handed over to the passenger.