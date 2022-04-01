Bengaluru: Man sends video to colleagues demanding Rs 30k, ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old lorry driver, who sent a video on WhatsApp to his colleagues demanding to pay Rs 30,000 within 30 minutes, ended his life by hanging himself. The incident took place in Sanjeevini Nagar in Govindaraja Nagar police station limits on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Kumar, who hails from Tumakuru. He was working as a lorry driver for a logistics firm. Police said Kumar recorded a video and sent it to three of his colleagues identified as Manjanna, Shivanna, and Manu at around 4 pm. In the video he demanded Rs 30,000 within 30 minutes and threatened that he would take his life if the money is not paid. On seeing the message, the colleagues reportedly tried to contact him but Kumar did not answer the calls.

“As the money was not transferred, Kumar went to his uncle’s house in Sanjeevini Nagar at around 9 pm. He allegedly hung himself in a room and the incident came to light after a while,” the police said. Based on a preliminary probe, the police have booked Manjanna, Shivanna, and Manu for abetting suicide. “ It is said that Kumar was frustrated as he was not paid the salary. However, we are yet to question the trio to know the exact reason,” the police added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).