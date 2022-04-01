'Blast', smoke from underground cables force diversion of Amit Shah’s convoy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A short circuit in the underground cables of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) followed by thick smoke on the road opposite Mount Carmel College in Vasanth Nagar sent the security apparatus into a tizzy, forcing Union Minister Amit Shah’s convoy with ‘Z’ category security to be diverted from its original route.

The Home Minister was on his way to Palace Grounds, the venue of the Cooperation Conference he was to inaugurate by entering the premises from the Palace entrance closest to the college.

The explosion was heard at around 4.30 pm. The bomb squad, dog squad and security officials rushed to the spot to check the cause of the blast.

Shah finally arrived at the venue at around 5.15 pm from HAL airport where his helicopter landed from Chitradurga. Shah’s convoy was to come along Palace Road, but the news of the blast and smoke forced a change from the original route that passes the location of the ‘blast’.

As per the original route, the convoy had to travel from Balabrooie Guesthouse, Shangri-La hotel on Palace Road, Mount Carmel College and then to the venue. On learning about the incident, the convoy was diverted via Basaveshwara Circle (Chalukya Hotel) up to the HP petrol pump next to Cauvery theatre where it took a U-turn and then a left at BDA Junction near Chakravarty Layout to arrive at the venue.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said Bescom authorities immediately cut the power to minimise any possible damage. Electrical inspectorate with BESCOM authorities examined the spot but are yet to ascertain the reason for the incident, although they admitted to the cables not being checked ahead of Shah’s visit.

However, Bescom engineers defended: “The duct from where the smoke came from had no Bescom cables. There are cables for dish antennas, internet, street lights and other cables. The duct needs to be opened and closely assessed. There have been no untoward incidents or power interruptions here earlier."