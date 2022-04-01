STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

JICA offers Rs 2,193 crore loan for Bengaluru water project

The project pertains to construction of water treatment and sewage treatment plants to ensure safe and uninterrupted water supply to the BBMP jurisdiction.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 35 lakh people in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, including the 110 villages under its jurisdiction, are set to benefit with safe and stable water supply and sewerage services with the construction of water treatment and sewage treatment plants and related facilities. 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement with the Union government to provide Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan amounting to Rs 2,391 crore for the construction of water supply and sewerage facilities under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project (Phase 3).

The project pertains to construction of water treatment and sewage treatment plants to ensure safe and uninterrupted water supply to the BBMP jurisdiction. The loan agreement was signed between Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance, and Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JICA BBMP Bengaluru water project
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp