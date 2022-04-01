JICA offers Rs 2,193 crore loan for Bengaluru water project

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 35 lakh people in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, including the 110 villages under its jurisdiction, are set to benefit with safe and stable water supply and sewerage services with the construction of water treatment and sewage treatment plants and related facilities.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a loan agreement with the Union government to provide Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan amounting to Rs 2,391 crore for the construction of water supply and sewerage facilities under the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Project (Phase 3).

The project pertains to construction of water treatment and sewage treatment plants to ensure safe and uninterrupted water supply to the BBMP jurisdiction. The loan agreement was signed between Rajat Kumar Mishra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Union Ministry of Finance, and Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India.