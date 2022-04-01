STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oral cancer on the rise among young 

Sujata (32), who does not consume tobacco or alcohol, was admitted to hospital for oral cancer treatment. Oncologists say she is not the only such case.

Published: 01st April 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sujata (32), who does not consume tobacco or alcohol, was admitted to hospital for oral cancer treatment. Oncologists say she is not the only such case. Of every 100 cases, 40 are oral cancer patients, and in 75 per cent of the cases, the disease is in an advanced stage. 

Oncologists state that detection is very poor, and often, this is because these cases are passed off as dental problems. It is only when the health condition deteriorates, that patients come in for cancer treatment. April being ‘Oral Cancer Awareness Month’, oncologists are working to tie-up with dentists and dental colleges for early detection, and creating awareness. They are also demanding that government and medical institutions stress on head and neck cancer, as there is a dearth of specialists, and cases are on the rise. 

“It is a shocking trend that patients in the 20-30 age group are affected with oral cancer. Tobacco and alcohol consumption is the prime cause, as addiction among youth today is from as early as 15-16 years of age. What is more worrisome is that those who don’t smoke or consume alcohol are getting affected. This is because of lifestyle, poor oral hygiene, diabetes and extensive usage of immuno-suppressive medicines. Cases are not just rising in rural areas, but urban areas too,” Dr Narayana Subramaniam, Consultant and Head, Head and Neck Surgical Oncology, Shankara Hospital, told TNIE.  

Oncologists point out that it is more worrisome as 80 per cent of such patients are not treated as cancer patients at dedicated hospitals. Patients are also worried about finances, as oral cancer is not covered by many health insurance schemes, assuming it to be only because of tobacco. Studies are also being done to ascertain the co-relation between cosmetic dental treatment and junk food items on oral cancer. 

Dr C Ramachandra, Director, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, pointed out that human papillomavirus, 16 and 18 variety, is also a cause of oral cancer. This spreads just like cervical cancer. Submucous fibrosis is also a prime reason.

Examine your mouth 
Look at lips and gums for patches, shaky, thick lumps
Sores on tongue
Fold your lips and check
Check cheek for patches, lumps
Check lower lip
Check hard palate
Tongue and sides of tongue
Floor of the mouth

