SWM joint commissioner Sarfaraz Khan shunted back to Cooperation Department

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The transfer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Solid Waste Management joint commissioner Sarfaraz Khan has left many happy at a time when the garbage management situation in the city was getting better.

The orders of Khan’s transfer, dated March 29, 2022, was made public late on Wednesday evening when he handed over the charge. Khan has been sent back to his parent department, the Cooperation Department.

His transfer has also raised eyebrows and left citizens worried. Many theories are doing the rounds over his transfer. According to talks in BBMP corridors, garbage contractors and former corporators lobby has had an influence in his transfer at a time when the BBMP administration and state government are trying to bring in a policy change in the functioning of the city corporation.

“The government is working on appointing IAS officers at top posts and KAS officials at as joint commissioners. So going by this, Khan was not a KAS officer and he was holding the post of joint commissioner, SWM. This is being stressed upon, irrespective if the person posted or shunted is deserving or not,” said an official.

Khan told TNIE that he wanted to go back as he was keen on being promoted as Managing Director of the department. “I had sought for a transfer to my parent department. I am 56 years old and I am keen to retire from the same department as well.”