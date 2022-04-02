STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cooking meat on Varsha Todaku? It may be costly

With Varsha Todaku on Sunday, the state is getting ready to indulge in meat to celebrate the festival.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

mutton

Image used for representational purpose only

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Varsha Todaku on Sunday, the state is getting ready to indulge in meat to celebrate the festival. Mutton and chicken prices in Bengaluru are tentatively expected to start rising from Sunday onwards, but shop owners are unsure by how much. However, they are in agreement that the prices will increase. 

According to various butcher shops in Bengaluru, as of Friday, mutton was priced between Rs 700 and Rs 750 a kg, with chicken going for Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg, depending on whether it is bought skinless or with skin. Prices vary daily, but have shot up in the last month or so, following a rise in production cost on the side of poultry, sheep and goat farmers as well as factors like the on-going Ukraine-Russia war.

With Varsha Todaku around the corner, shopkeepers say that mutton prices may increase to around Rs 800. “We cannot really be sure since price movements are determined by the factors of that specific day. At present, the price is at Rs 720 a kg for mutton and Rs 280 a kg for chicken, and if prices jump, we will only know on Sunday,” said Abdul Khuddus, the proprietor of a mutton shop in Bengaluru.

However, some are under the impression that prices might not increase by much. “We don’t have much information on the increase, but I think it will stay the same, but prices fluctuate often so we can never predict the cost,” said MM Nasir from Popular Mutton Shop.

Earlier, especially during 2020, in the peak of the pandemic, mutton prices hit Rs 1,000 a kg. With Ramzan to follow almost immediately after, prices are expected to rise as demand for meat increases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Varsha Todaku Bengaluru Mutton chicken price rise
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp