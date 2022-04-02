STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t fling those masks away, TAC experts say keep them on

Panel keeps in mind surge in cases in other countries, possibility of fourth wave
 

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though some states have decided to stop penalising people for not wearing masks, as Covid-19 cases continue to drop, the Karnataka government is in a fix as the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has said a strict ‘No’ to do away with the mandatory mask rule in the state. However, the state government has to finally decide whether to issue an advisory or notification under the Disaster Management Act, said TAC experts.

“We have recommended to the state not to drop the mask mandate. Though we are aware that several states have withdrawn the mask mandate, the Centre’s guidelines are clear that each state can take its own decision, based on local assessment of the situation. Our committee has said wearing of face masks must continue in closed spaces, crowded areas and hospitals,” said Dr MK Sudarshan, Chairman, TAC.

According to TAC members, the situation may have eased in the state but “we are not free from Covid-19. All public activities have opened up, including international travel, so exposure is high. The current testing strategy is only to test symptomatic people, so asymptomatic people are not identified. The third wave is over but Covid is not over”, Sudarshan explained.

A surge in cases in many countries has been noted, and there is free flow of international traffic. Only 2 per cent of passenger samples is taken randomly, and with the possibility of a fourth wave in June, TAC experts decided to continue with the mask mandate in Karnataka. 

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner D Randeep said, “Based on TAC’s recommendation, the health department has also said that mask mandate should continue. The final call will be taken by the minister,” he said.

Doctors TNIE spoke to had mixed responses over the mask mandate. While a majority said the onus must now be on the public on wearing masks in public places, some of them also said the mask mandate can be dropped, except in hospitals.

Dr Jacob John T, virologist, CMC Vellore, said, “In public places, the mandate can go but there can be active promotion of mask-wearing in all hospital premises, outpatient clinics and all queues and waiting areas. We can even make it mandatory for staff and patients, relatives, visitors etc.” 

Doctors say that masking is the second-most effective intervention after vaccination, when it comes to preventing new Covid infections. Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr K Sudhakar said the decision regarding this will be taken soon after going through the TAC recommendation.

