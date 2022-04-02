Feast, festivals & fervour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: This Ugadi holds a special place for many. It’s after two years that celebrations will have some semblance to the pre-pandemic ones. Even those like actor Sharmiela Mandre, who are not in the city at the moment, are soaking in the festive fervour.

“Ugadi is very close to my heart because as long as I can remember, this is one festival that I celebrated with so much excitement during my childhood,” recalls Mandre, adding that she usually starts the day with a pooja which is followed by an elaborate and traditional lunch with the entire family decked out for

the occasion.

Anup Sridhar

Since the festival marks the start of a new year, according to Mandre, it gives an opportunity for people to start something new. “It is a good time to restart on a fresh note with a positive mindset,” says Mandre.

On the other hand, Hemamalini Maiya, managing partner of MTR Restaurants, who has just returned from London after the launch of their newly-opened franchise, is looking forward to celebrating Ugadi in the city. “We usually don’t plan anything for the year ahead, but this time I’m hoping we can return to our old routine completely,” says Maiya, who is also gearing up for the 100th anniversary celebrations of the joint.

This year, badminton coach Anup Sridhar hopes to up his coaching game to ensure that Karnataka and India have more badminton champions. “I would like to train my students as per the latest badminton trends and keep them up to date on the current game dynamics,” says Sridhar.

As a musical artiste, Ugadi holds a lot of significance. And flautist Pravin Godkhindi is hoping that lady luck will shine on him to turn his book, Prahara Haduva Gadiyara (or The Singing Clock) into a feature film.

While Kannadigas celebrate Ugadi today, Maharashtrians are marking the occasion with Gudi Padwa. Ambika Ghorpade, who hails from the royal lineage of Sandur, is keeping the festival simple with authentic Maharashtrian food. “Having lived in Bengaluru, we don’t do too much, except for preparing traditional favourites, puran poli and puri-shrikhand,” says Ghorpade.