Holidays, exams stall Covid vaccination drive in schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Summer holidays, examinations and Ugadi holidays dampened the vaccination drive for children aged 12-14 years in schools, which were given permission to start vaccinating children of this age group, from April 1 onwards.

According to statistics released by the health department on Friday, the state managed to vaccinate a total of 98,689 children aged 12-14 years. This number includes vaccination at PHCs and in schools. “Several schools are closed for holidays and examinations are going on for SSLC students. Many parents are sceptical and need to be convinced through a parent-teacher meeting. We are working on these nuances,” said a senior health official.

The state has set a target of vaccinating 20 lakh children in the 12-14 age group, and so far, has vaccinated 9,83,944 children. However, in districts like Kodagu, there was a delay in supply of vaccines which curbed the drive in schools, and was put off to Monday. “The DDPI was instructed to draw up a micro plan to conduct vaccination drives across schools in the district.

We have not received the plan yet but have a preliminary plan and it will be executed from Monday,” confirmed Dr Gopinath, Reproductive and Child Health Officer. In Bengaluru, the drive was taken up in 53 schools, and 4,278 children were vaccinated.

“Some schools took permission for the drive two days before holidays began, and vaccinated the children. The government school in Nelamangala completed the drive on Thursday,” said a doctor from Nelamangala Government Hospital.