STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Holidays, exams stall Covid vaccination drive in schools

According to statistics released by the health department on Friday, the state managed to vaccinate a total of 98,689 children aged 12-14 years.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

A child gets vaccinated for Covid-19 in a school in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Summer holidays, examinations and Ugadi holidays dampened the vaccination drive for children aged 12-14 years in schools, which were given permission to start vaccinating children of this age group, from April 1 onwards.  

According to statistics released by the health department on Friday, the state managed to vaccinate a total of 98,689 children aged 12-14 years. This number includes vaccination at PHCs and in schools. “Several schools are closed for holidays and examinations are going on for SSLC students. Many parents are sceptical and need to be convinced through a parent-teacher meeting. We are working on these nuances,” said a senior health official. 

The state has set a target of vaccinating 20 lakh children in the 12-14 age group, and so far, has vaccinated 9,83,944 children. However, in districts like Kodagu, there was a delay in supply of vaccines which curbed the drive in schools, and was put off to Monday. “The DDPI was instructed to draw up a micro plan to conduct vaccination drives across schools in the district.

We have not received the plan yet but have a preliminary plan and it will be executed from Monday,” confirmed Dr Gopinath, Reproductive and Child Health Officer. In Bengaluru, the drive was taken up in 53 schools, and 4,278 children were vaccinated. 

“Some schools took permission for the drive two days before holidays began, and vaccinated the children. The government school in Nelamangala completed the drive on Thursday,” said a doctor from Nelamangala Government Hospital. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine schoolchildren
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp