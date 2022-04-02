Man killed, son injured as speeding car rams cycle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 50-year-old cyclist died on the spot while his son sustained injuries after they were hit by a speeding car from the rear. The incident happened on Thursday night around 11.45 pm in front of the Adugodi police station on the Hosur-Lashkar Road.

The deceased is Amanulla Sharief, a resident of JJ Nagar. He was working in a pub in Koramangala. His son Ayanulla Sherrief sustained minor injuries. Another bike rider also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Jayant Nayan, who was driving the car, has been taken into custody by the Adugodi traffic police. Nayan from Kerala was allegedly overspeeding and rammed the cycle and a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. The Adugodi traffic police has registered a case.