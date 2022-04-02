Move to Hyderabad: KTR after startup founder flays Bengaluru's bad infra

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Twitterati bashed India’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Bengaluru’s pathetic physical infrastructure, especially poor roads, after Ravish Naresh, COO of Housing.com and founder of Khatabook, complained about roads, and other amenities on social media.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao reacted to the post and asked him to “pack his bags and move to Hyderabad” as it has better physical and equally good social infrastructure. Ravish had recently tweeted: “Startups in HSR/Koramangala are already generating billions of $ of taxes, yet they have bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India’s Silicon Valley (sic). Also the nearest airport is ~3 hrs away in peak traffic (sic)”

Rao joined the conversation, saying Hyderabad has better amenities. “Our airport is one of the best and getting in and out of the city is a breeze. More importantly our government’s focus is on three Is: innovation, infrastructure and inclusive growth,” he tweeted. Twitteratis criticised the authorities and even suggested ideas for improvement.

“Why wouldn’t startup try and move to cities which are tier 2...where governments are looking for investment..the negation power of startups will be greater..airports are less crowded and farthest points 30min away,” tweeted Anjana Khandury.

Meanwhile, Rajesh Bhattad said, “IT industry contributes over 8% of India’s GDP + pays taxes (more like: are paid salary after tax cuts) and yet are taken for granted. Perhaps the reason is very simple: IT folks don’t associate themselves with a group. There’s no union of sorts that takes a stand.”

While the recent report released in February by real estate company Colliers and CRE Matrix showed that Bengaluru had a 34 per cent start-up office leasing share during the 2019-21 period and Koramangala, HSR Layout and Indiranagar were the preferred locations.

However, a senior official from CN Ashwath Narayan’s office said, “Bengaluru will soon have the best infrastructure. The Metro and the Smart City works will soon be done. Startups and IT companies need not worry. The shortcomings will be looked into and sorted.”