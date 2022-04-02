STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Proposal to hike deviation penalty to 15%

A senior BBMP official said the urban development department has given an approval for this.

Published: 02nd April 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure more funds in the civic body’s kitty, along with the budget, the officials have proposed that the state government approve the plan to increase the property deviation penalty collection percentage from five per cent to 15 per cent. 

A senior BBMP official said the urban development department has given an approval for this. “As BBMP has always stressed that there should be aggressive property tax collection and the government is also keen on collecting penalties from improper constructions, this proposal has been chalked out. The increase in collection of deviation penalty is for buildings, to start with,” the official said. 

This has come at a time when the Karnataka High Court has asked BBMP to submit details of all illegal and unauthorised buildings. As the BBMP officials added that this is a smaller step of the Akrama-Sakrama scheme, they are looking for using the collection as a reserve in their kitty.   

Also, for the first time, to ensure that afforestation of parks and medians is done and spaces are well maintained, the ward wise list of all parks and contractors maintaining them along with the cost is being made public. 

