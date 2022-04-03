STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao to join AAP

Senior IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao, who recently resigned from service, will be joining Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi on Monday.

Published: 03rd April 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao

Former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer B Bhaskar Rao, who recently resigned from service, will be joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi on Monday.

The Karnataka government has accepted the resignation of Rao, who until recently served as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Railways.

He will join AAP in the presence of Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, party sources said.

Rao, who had previously served as Bengaluru city police commissioner, had submitted his resignation to the state government in September 2021.

He is a native of Bengaluru, and his joining AAP comes as the party prepares to contest and make its presence felt in the state, during Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 2023 assembly polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhaskar Rao aap bengaluru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp