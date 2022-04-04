STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite majority of Bengaluru's pothole issue solved, roads yet to be even

Chasing a deadline set by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Karnataka High Court, the potholes were filled up in a hurry with patch works.

Published: 04th April 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Unevenly closed potholes by BBMP causing threat to commuters in Bengaluru

Unevenly closed potholes by BBMP causing threat to commuters in Bengaluru. (Photo| Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adhering to directions from Karnataka High Court along with a stern warning, most of the potholes in city roads have been filled up. However, the roads are still uneven, depriving the riders and drivers of a smooth journey. 

The bumpy, uneven roads have caused back pain. Many of them had to consult doctors after suffering from strained spinal cords, back, neck and shoulder pains. "The potholes have been repaired by BBMP, but the condition remains the same. Patch works have been done to fill up the potholes, and so, they are uneven. The bumpy ride combined with the terrible traffic seem to be a permanent worry for commuters in Bengaluru," said Lakshmi N, a commuter from Horamavu. 

Chasing a deadline set by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Karnataka High Court, the potholes were filled up in a hurry with patch works. While the cars which have good suspension avoid the bone-breaking jerks, it is the two-wheelers which run into trouble. The bikers have to drive slowly constantly, and it gets worse, when the street lights are not bright enough or switched off. 

Citizens also point out that when they complain to the BBMP engineers or at the ward committees, the officials state that the potholes have been filled up and that is what they have been ordered to do. The contractors also admit that they were told to fill the potholes and it has been done.

Patch works in some areas have started to come off, giving way to craters. "Seems like the roads were filled by the contractors in a haste and with poor materials. The potholes have started to resurface with the movement of heavy vehicles," said Gopal K, a resident of Magadi Road.

In other areas, the stretches are pathetic due to a lack of coordination among government agencies where the potholed roads have been dug up by BWSSB or Bescom for water and cable works and have not been repaired since. A BBMP engineer, requesting anonymity, said: "People do not appreciate what we do. The potholes have been filled as was directed. With wear and tear, the roads will be even."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru potholes BBMP Bengaluru roads
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp