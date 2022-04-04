Despite majority of Bengaluru's pothole issue solved, roads yet to be even

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adhering to directions from Karnataka High Court along with a stern warning, most of the potholes in city roads have been filled up. However, the roads are still uneven, depriving the riders and drivers of a smooth journey.

The bumpy, uneven roads have caused back pain. Many of them had to consult doctors after suffering from strained spinal cords, back, neck and shoulder pains. "The potholes have been repaired by BBMP, but the condition remains the same. Patch works have been done to fill up the potholes, and so, they are uneven. The bumpy ride combined with the terrible traffic seem to be a permanent worry for commuters in Bengaluru," said Lakshmi N, a commuter from Horamavu.

Chasing a deadline set by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the Karnataka High Court, the potholes were filled up in a hurry with patch works. While the cars which have good suspension avoid the bone-breaking jerks, it is the two-wheelers which run into trouble. The bikers have to drive slowly constantly, and it gets worse, when the street lights are not bright enough or switched off.

Citizens also point out that when they complain to the BBMP engineers or at the ward committees, the officials state that the potholes have been filled up and that is what they have been ordered to do. The contractors also admit that they were told to fill the potholes and it has been done.

Patch works in some areas have started to come off, giving way to craters. "Seems like the roads were filled by the contractors in a haste and with poor materials. The potholes have started to resurface with the movement of heavy vehicles," said Gopal K, a resident of Magadi Road.

In other areas, the stretches are pathetic due to a lack of coordination among government agencies where the potholed roads have been dug up by BWSSB or Bescom for water and cable works and have not been repaired since. A BBMP engineer, requesting anonymity, said: "People do not appreciate what we do. The potholes have been filled as was directed. With wear and tear, the roads will be even."