Whiff of luxury

BENGALURU: Chanel No 5, Miss Dior, Bloom By Gucci...these are just a few names that have dominated the luxury fragrance industry. While these continue to be popular favourites, city-based brands are now coming up with exotic perfumes.

For instance, take Topnote by Ramya Rajaram, a daily-wear affordable luxury brand. The vegan and paraben-free brand plays with notes like vetiver and patchouli. “A modern progressive fragrance line...that’s how I would like to describe it. It has an international touch but is made for the Indian audience,” says Rajaram, a digital marketeer, who had a tough quarter during the pandemic but is bouncing back. The prices of perfumes start at R1,899 for 50ml, which Rajaram terms ‘affordable luxury’.

City-based entrepreneur Ally Matthan, who started her fragrance line of customised perfume in 2004, points out that the idea of exotic perfumes and fragrances have always been associated with royal courts.

“We had Mughals and Mysore royalty who patronised all of this. We can’t call it ahead of its time because fragrances were a part of our royals and temples. We might not have had it bottled but used it in a far more luxurious context,” says Matthan.

Bengaluru comprises a well-travelled audience with a lot of exposure. So, the art of picking the right fragrance is not new to Bengalureans. C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers, a 150-year-old jewellery brand, has recently diversified into perfumes with Rare Scents. They offer five different fragrances, which Chaitanya V Cotha, executive director of the brand, calls a ‘niche category of perfumes’. “For a luxury jeweller like us, luxury perfumes were thought of as a good brand fit. We wanted to create the first luxury perfume brand from India that could compete with any global brand. We also have offerings which are infused with 24-karat gold flakes,” says Cotha, adding that most of the ingredients are from over 25 different countries. Rare scent is available in 50ml and 100mls, and are priced R4,999 for 50ml.