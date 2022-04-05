STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengal to Bengaluru

In a first, this three-day Bengali Film Festival includes nine feature films, seven short films and a documentary

Published: 05th April 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film, Bohomaan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Theatre and movies are an integral part of a Bengali’s life. Which is why, Bengaluru, which has a large Bengali crowd, will soon witness a three-day Bengali Film Festival organised by Kolaj Bengali Association, from April 8 to 10, at St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.

This film festival will be a star-studded event with popular actors such as Moonmoon Sen, Rituparna Sengupta, Swastika Mukherjee, Sreelekha Mitra, Rudranil Ghosh, Joy Sengupta, Sourav Das and Rwitabrata Mukherjee, in attendance. Agnimitra Paul, member of the legislative assembly of West Bengal, will be the guest of honour.  

Right from the time of Satyajit Ray, Bengali movies have always stood out with their attempts to mirror society. The three-day festival will see nine Bengali feature films being screened. Movies such as Subhasish Mukherjee and Joy Sengupta-starrer film Sohorer Upokotha, Aparna Sen’s Bohomaan, and Rituparna Sengupta-starrer film Beautiful Life, are some of the films part of the festival. Apart from the nine feature films, seven short films will also be screened, including Bodhon and Okiagari. The documentary film, 1971, will also be screened.

Abir Banerjee, film festival director, secretary and co-founder of Kolaj, hopes the festival turns out to be a community-building activity for like-minded people. “Bengaluru has now become a second home for Bengalis. There are 14 lakh Bengalis residing in the city, and cinema is an integral part of every Bengali’s life. To strike that chord with the community, we are bringing a plethora of films and their casts closer to those living in Bengaluru,” says Banerjee, adding, “This event will also help in expanding the viewership base of Bengali cinema and boosting the film industry. It’s a win-win situation wherein people get to experience Bengali cinema in their city and will also strengthen the popularity of the Bengali film industry.” Apart from movies, the festival will also have a book launch and an expo of food jewellery and handicraft.

Kolaj, a three-day film festival, will begin on April 8 and conclude on April 10, at St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp