Bengal to Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Theatre and movies are an integral part of a Bengali’s life. Which is why, Bengaluru, which has a large Bengali crowd, will soon witness a three-day Bengali Film Festival organised by Kolaj Bengali Association, from April 8 to 10, at St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.

This film festival will be a star-studded event with popular actors such as Moonmoon Sen, Rituparna Sengupta, Swastika Mukherjee, Sreelekha Mitra, Rudranil Ghosh, Joy Sengupta, Sourav Das and Rwitabrata Mukherjee, in attendance. Agnimitra Paul, member of the legislative assembly of West Bengal, will be the guest of honour.

Right from the time of Satyajit Ray, Bengali movies have always stood out with their attempts to mirror society. The three-day festival will see nine Bengali feature films being screened. Movies such as Subhasish Mukherjee and Joy Sengupta-starrer film Sohorer Upokotha, Aparna Sen’s Bohomaan, and Rituparna Sengupta-starrer film Beautiful Life, are some of the films part of the festival. Apart from the nine feature films, seven short films will also be screened, including Bodhon and Okiagari. The documentary film, 1971, will also be screened.

Abir Banerjee, film festival director, secretary and co-founder of Kolaj, hopes the festival turns out to be a community-building activity for like-minded people. “Bengaluru has now become a second home for Bengalis. There are 14 lakh Bengalis residing in the city, and cinema is an integral part of every Bengali’s life. To strike that chord with the community, we are bringing a plethora of films and their casts closer to those living in Bengaluru,” says Banerjee, adding, “This event will also help in expanding the viewership base of Bengali cinema and boosting the film industry. It’s a win-win situation wherein people get to experience Bengali cinema in their city and will also strengthen the popularity of the Bengali film industry.” Apart from movies, the festival will also have a book launch and an expo of food jewellery and handicraft.

Kolaj, a three-day film festival, will begin on April 8 and conclude on April 10, at St John’s Auditorium, Koramangala.