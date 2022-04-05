STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Breathe easy! Mask rule may be relaxed soon in Karnataka

90% of people not wearing masks, govt not collecting fines: Minister

Published: 05th April 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, Covid, Coronavirus

Representational image of Covid-19 pandemic.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government may soon relax the mask rule, hinted Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Monday. Though there is no official order on relaxing the rule, 90 per cent of the people are not wearing masks and the government too is not collecting any fines, he added.

It is like an undeclared order, he said, but added quickly that he will discuss it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and experts from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) before making any formal announcement. 

TAC Chairman Dr Sudarshan MK recently told The New Indian Express that experts, after deliberations, felt that wearing of masks is the next best protection after vaccination and people should continue with it till WHO officially declares the end of Covid pandemic.

Dr Giridhara R Babu on Sunday tweeted, “Instead of consensus, ironic that the use of face masks has become a contentious issue.” A senior official from the revenue department said as there is no specific order under the Disaster Management Act, the government is not collecting fines for mask violations. “Other than orders on following hygiene and Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places, there is no mandate on collection of fines for not wearing masks,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mask K Sudhakar COVID 19 Karnataka 
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp