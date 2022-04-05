Breathe easy! Mask rule may be relaxed soon in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government may soon relax the mask rule, hinted Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Monday. Though there is no official order on relaxing the rule, 90 per cent of the people are not wearing masks and the government too is not collecting any fines, he added.

It is like an undeclared order, he said, but added quickly that he will discuss it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and experts from the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) before making any formal announcement.

TAC Chairman Dr Sudarshan MK recently told The New Indian Express that experts, after deliberations, felt that wearing of masks is the next best protection after vaccination and people should continue with it till WHO officially declares the end of Covid pandemic.

Dr Giridhara R Babu on Sunday tweeted, “Instead of consensus, ironic that the use of face masks has become a contentious issue.” A senior official from the revenue department said as there is no specific order under the Disaster Management Act, the government is not collecting fines for mask violations. “Other than orders on following hygiene and Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places, there is no mandate on collection of fines for not wearing masks,” he added.