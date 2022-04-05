Eating out in Bengaluru? Shell out 10% more

Shilpa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the rise in prices of essential commodities, including LPG, cooking oil and others, Bengalureans will now have to shell out 10 per cent more for eating out at hotels. The increase will be 5-10 per cent in other parts of the state.

The decision was taken by the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association at a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday evening. Association president PC Rao said that with the rise in prices of cooking gas, oil, coffee powder and other commodities and increase in rent for commercial spaces and salaries of staff, it has become inevitable to increase prices of food items. The price rise will come into effect in the next seven days, he added.

In-charge president of the State Hotels Association Chandrashekar Hebbar said the hotel industry, which was already reeling under the impact of Covid, has to deal with almost doubling of the prices of LPG and oil. Hoteliers are left with no other option but to increase prices of food items by 5-10 per cent. District-level associations will take decisions concerning their respective areas, he added.