‘It all feels surreal’

Monika Monalisa

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The entire country was beaming with pride when music composer Ricky Kej walked onto stage to collect his award at the 64th Grammy Awards, held at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, for his album Divine Tides. Many people, who knew him or had got a chance to meet him, didn’t waste a second in posting their pictures with him on social media, making the victory a personal one.

Kej received his second Grammy award, along with rock legend and drummer Stewart Copeland, for the album nominated in ‘Best New-Age Album’ category. Walking onto stage wearing a bandhgala jacket, the Bengaluru boy won hearts when he touched Copeland’s feet out of respect and greeted the audience with a ‘Namaste’.

Speaking to CE from Las Vegas, Kej – who has been attending the Grammy ceremonies since 2015, the year he won his first – says the award has been an amazing experience but this time was extra special since he shares it with Copeland, his childhood idol. “This particular Grammy is extra special because it’s with Stewart Copeland, who I have hero-worshipped. He is someone I have looked up to all my life. I literally had posters of him on my walls, so sharing an award feels surreal. In fact, the whole experience feels that way,” says a calm and composed Kej, adding that the excitement is yet to sink in.

Divine Tides is a collaboration between Copeland and Kej and was released in July 2021. According to Kej, the underlying theme of this album is co-existence, which includes co-existing with nature or the human species. “The album was created remotely with Copeland working from his studios in Los Angeles and me from mine in Bengaluru. The album has been composed over hundreds of messages, Skype and Zoom calls,” laughs Kej.

While the award is special, it’s his meeting with Copeland that he considers the highlight of this trip. “For me, the most exciting part has been spending time with Stewart, more than the award actually. It took us about a year to create the album, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Last week was the first time I met

him in person, in Nashville.

We spent some quality time in LA and now at the Grammys,” says Kej. The only kind of music Kej wants to work on are those which are an extension of his personality. “I believe in environmental causes and sustainability, rehabilitation of refugees or children’s education. These are the kind of topics that I make music on. You will not find me making music for an outright commercial Bollywood movie,” says Kej.