Raising the barre 

BENGALURU: If you are one of those who gets intimidated by heavy weights, then you are not alone. If fitness is your mantra but workouts are not, something that you might be inclined towards is this new workout, barre.

Fitness instructor and co-founder of Chakra Athletica, Nastassja Suri, explains this workout as a routine that is formed of many tiny movements. “It has small movements which have a massive impact on your body. We focus on doing many reps. It works muscles which you might not even know existed. Barre shapes, chisels and tones you along with building strength,” says Suri.

Based on popular dance form ballet, barre workouts are quite popular abroad, especially in the USA and UK, but is yet to pick up pace here. “I was exposed to it in the US, while I was studying in college in Boston. A lot of my friends were going for barre classes. We started it here just over a month ago. It is always a full house,” says the 25-year-old entrepreneur, who has been organising barre events in bars in recent times.

Fashion designer Sarita Mandoth, who attended one of those barre events, loves ‘low intensity, high impact’ workouts. “If you go gymming and do heavy weights, you may be put off by it... firstly because it’s heavy, and can give you body aches. In barre workouts, the weights are light and you can stop whenever you want to. You feel stronger after every class,” assures Mandoth, adding that she had first tried out barre while she was in California.

Yogain Salian, personal instructor, says though it is getting popular in the city in recent times, his clients who have given it a try, have taken a liking to the form. “It is more aesthetically appealing and is inspired from a dance form. So it is a very creative workout form,” says Salian. And that is precisely why Tanya Sen took up this work out form too. “I like the subtle movements and its focus on flexibility,” says Sen, a digital marketeer.

Back in time

Barre was created in 1956, by Lotte Berk, a former ballerina and a dance teacher, in London in 1959. After injuring her back, Berk got the idea of combining her ballet barre routines with her rehabilitative therapy to form an exercise system