Survey finds that Covid compliance is low in Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As states do away with mask mandates, a survey has found that nine in 10 Indians say that most residents in their areas don’t wear masks, or don’t wear them properly. In Karnataka, only 9 per cent of surveyed people say that 90 per cent of people comply with the rule of wearing masks.

The Karnataka government is yet to lift the mandate of compulsory wearing of masks, but a survey by Local Circles, a social media platform, found that despite people knowing that wearing of face masks is the second best prevention after vaccination for Covid-19, they do not follow the mask rule.

“67% citizens say there is limited or no mask compliance in their area, district or city. Also, in Karnataka, 51% of them have said that people have a mask but don’t wear it properly,” the survey stated.

Local Circles reached out to citizens across India via a survey, in the backdrop of Covid-19 cases increasing in many countries, and several states in India dropping the mask mandate. “The survey intended to understand where things stand currently, with regard to masking compliance as states remove the mask mandate,” the release said.

Different kinds of masks were introduced in the recent past, though medical experts have suggested the use of N-95, KN-95 or W-95 masks for better protection.