Unable to bear husband’s harassment, Bengaluru woman ends life

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old beautician hanged herself at her residence in the last week of March unable to bear with the alleged harassment by her husband whom she had married two months ago. According to the police, the accused is her second husband. The victim’s first husband had died of jaundice two years ago.

The police have identified the deceased as Jaya, a resident of New Thippasandra, and the accused is Hariprasad, aged 32. Jaya was working as a beautician at a beauty parlour in Indiranagar. The accused is said to have kept reminding the victim of her late husband and repeatedly told her to die like him.

“Our sister made a mistake by marrying Hariprasad. After she fell in love with him, we found out that he was unemployed and was an alcoholic. We advised Jaya to change her decision. But she convinced us of changing him”, Keshav, the victim’s brother told TNIE.

A fortnight after her wedding, Jaya is said to have called her family and lamented that she should not have married Hariprasad. The accused is alleged to have also started suspecting her fidelity. “In the early hours, the police called us and informed us about the death of our daughter. We do not know who informed the matter to the police. After the death of her first husband, she was in extreme pain.

The accused added more to her troubled life. Unable to suffer more, she ended her life,” Keshav added. The victim’s 67-year-old mother Leelavathi has filed a complaint with the JB Nagar police. The police have arrested the accused. A case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).