Decentralised management of bulk waste need of the hour: BBMP chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that there is a need to have a decentralised system to rid the city of garbage menace. He was speaking after chairing a meeting to discuss segregation and management of waste at source by bulk waste generators within BBMP limits.

Gupta said bulk waste generators and bulk waste collectors should take up the responsibility of solving the garbage menace. “Of the 6,000 tonnes of waste generated per day, 1,500 tonnes are generated by bulk generators. The problem should be eradicated through a decentralised system of waste disposal,” he said.

He said bulk waste generators must establish a waste segregation and management unit within their area of functioning. “These include residential complexes which produce more than 100 kg of waste each day or the number of units are more than 100. Another category is the institutional bulk waste generators (government institutions, religious, educational institutions, hotels, APMC markets and yards, nurseries, parks, lodges etc) generating more than 100 kg of waste each day,” he said.

Another category is commercial waste generators, including hotels and restaurants, marriage halls, malls, shopping complexes, supermarkets, clubs, auditoriums, fuel stations, and food business operators. “If there is no separate space for solid waste management, then they can engage authorised waste processing companies to transport the waste. But, everything must be in a systematic manner,” Gupta elaborated.

He added that bulk waste generators should have their own in-situ processing or composting units or shall device or install small bio-methanation plants.