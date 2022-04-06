STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Decentralised management of bulk waste need of the hour: BBMP chief

Gupta said bulk waste generators and bulk waste collectors should take up the responsibility of solving the garbage menace.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday said that there is a need to have a decentralised system to rid the city of garbage menace. He was speaking after chairing a meeting to discuss segregation and management of waste at source by bulk waste generators within BBMP limits.

Gupta said bulk waste generators and bulk waste collectors should take up the responsibility of solving the garbage menace. “Of the 6,000 tonnes of waste generated per day, 1,500 tonnes are generated by bulk generators. The problem should be eradicated through a decentralised system of waste disposal,” he said.

He said bulk waste generators must establish a waste segregation and management unit within their area of functioning. “These include residential complexes which produce more than 100 kg of waste each day or the number of units are more than 100. Another category is the institutional bulk waste generators (government institutions, religious, educational institutions, hotels, APMC markets and yards, nurseries, parks, lodges etc) generating more than 100 kg of waste each day,” he said.

Another category is commercial waste generators, including hotels and restaurants, marriage halls, malls, shopping complexes, supermarkets, clubs, auditoriums, fuel stations, and food business operators. “If there is no separate space for solid waste management, then they can engage authorised waste processing companies to transport the waste. But, everything must be in a systematic manner,” Gupta elaborated.

He added that bulk waste generators should have their own in-situ processing or composting units or shall device or install small bio-methanation plants. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP Gaurav Gupta waste management
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp