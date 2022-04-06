Going glocal

Monika Monalisa By

BENGALURU: World-over people have been glued to the Grammy 2022 goings-on. While the choice of awards have got mixed reactions, the mega show turned out to be a head-turner in terms of fashion. Dressed in a black and white Armani Privé gown, Lady Gaga led the pack, while Dua Lipa pulled-off a classic look with an Atelier Versace outfit. But what caught the attention of the South Asian audience was American singer Maryanne J George walking the red carpet in a saree. The black and gold six-yard creation was from House of Masaba by fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

The raw silk printed saree with a pink-coloured pallu has different kinds of motifs – flowers (hibiscus), parrot and a flowerbud. Keeping the vibe traditional, George put her hair up in a bun. The singer, indeed, looked a million bucks in the drape.

In fact, George was one of the few South Asian Female nominees for a Grammy and went onto win an award with her Maverick City Music collective. And Gupta is proud to have played some part. “I am incredibly proud to have Maryanne J George walk the Grammy red carpet in the House of Masaba Saree.

It makes me feel happy and surreal, especially when the South Asian representation in the global space has taken centre stage in the discussion. I am thrilled that an Indian brand made its mark at a globally-acclaimed event,” says Gupta, who has flagship store on Lavelle Road. Earlier, we had seen rapper Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta’s couture, for her music video, a remix of hit song No Love, as well as Megan Thee Stallion walking the ramp at Oscars in Gupta’s label.

Called ‘Black All Star Saree’, priced at Rs 18,000, is currently available on the website and has seen a huge surge in demand. Gupta’s collections have always stood out with their quirky motifs and play of bright colours.

Earlier, House of Masaba made news when global show Emily in Paris S2 featured a jacket from the brand. Not just in the fashion world, Gupta has been making waves in OTT streaming too. Netflix mockumentary series Masaba Masaba – featuring her and her actor mother Neena Gupta – is gearing up for its Season 2. Apart from this, she will also be seen in a short film where she plays a fictional character.