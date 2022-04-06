‘I have never felt so alone’

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I am lying on a carpet on the floor in my sister’s guest bedroom, trying  to  sleep.

Aparna Piramal Raje

BENGALURU: I am lying on a carpet on the floor in my sister’s guest bedroom, trying  to  sleep.  I have  given  up  on  the  bed;  it  has  given  me  no respite. Radhika and Amanda come in to check on me at intervals. The next morning, I go down to my mother’s flat in the same family building, Piramal House, and spend my day cleaning and sorting piles of books. It keeps my body occupied without asking too much of my mind. When too many thoughts take over, I crouch in the guest bathroom and record them on my voice recorder, only to be deleted later. Mom, Radhika and Amit  update  each  other on  my  progress  through  phone  calls  and taking turns to be with me. Back  home,  my  mother-in-law,  Aai,  father-in-law,  Baba, and Amit are taking care of the kids and the home. We are very fortunate with  our  household  staff — each  one  has  been  with us for years and has a vital role in keeping the household going,  whatever  the  weather.  My  maternal,  rustic  nanny,  Champabai,  and  my  versatile cook-and-housekeeper,  Ramu,  are particularly adept at managing the children in my absence and ensuring that their routine is not disturbed. Within a few days, I’ll be back.

There is no doubt that we are an unusual family! My parents Dilip and Gita are divorced. My father is remarried to Shalini and  they  have  a  young  daughter, Priyadarshini.  My  sister  Radhika  is  openly gay  and has  a  wife,  Amanda.  And  I  am  bipolar, married to Amit who, as I mentioned earlier, is from a different background.

But  this  is  not  what  makes  us  unusual,  in  my opinion.  What  makes  us — and  our  extended family — unusual  is  how we have embraced mental illness as a family. We have accepted  it,  evolved practices  to negotiate  it  and  learnt  to  not just live with it but to thrive with it, just like in the case of any  other  disease. This  is  what  I  call  ‘love  therapy’.  To  share  how  we got  there,  I  would  like to  share  perspectives  from members of my immediate and extended family. It was not  possible  to interview  everyone,  especially  the younger  generation,  but  I  have  tried  to  include  as many individuals  as possible.

Amit  is  my  best  friend,  philosopher  and  guide,  as the expression  goes.  When  we  got  married, our  varied backgrounds  led  many  to  speculate  that  our  marriage may  not  work.  Living  in  a global  city  such  as London  for  the  first two years of our marriage, away from Mumbai’s social requirements, we found common ground, built a foundation for our marriage and really got to know each other.

Bipolarity   has   tested   that   partnership. Before   our   wedding, I described my mood swings to Amit in detail but it was not diagnosed as a disorder then. For the first few years, Amit  associated  my  manic episodes  with  life  circumstances rather  than  mental  illness.  He  then  realized,  along  with everyone else, that it was more than that.

He  faced  sleepless  nights.  Physical  exhaustion.  The  irrationality of temporary insanity. Mood swings. Listening to your spouse tell you that she wants to break up with you. Managing  young children  with  a  demanding  career.  And  he  has  been  solid  throughout.  I  am  deeply  grateful  for his  unconditional  love  and  support.  His  innate  stability  and  security ground me.

For Amit, ‘. . . the episodes for me initially were confusing because  I  didn’t  know  what  suddenly changed  you.  There  was  sometimes  anger  because  you  had  two  little  children  and you were sometimes ignoring them. And I was worried because  I  felt  you  were  interacting  with  the  wrong people  and you could have been taken for a ride. Also worried about what  would  be  going  through the  kids’  minds.  There  was  also sadness for you—you were just not the same person that I interacted with during normal times. There was tiredness; it’s  not  easy  to  keep  this  going  for  days  together.  I think  there was a time once in 2018 when I didn’t sleep for a couple of days at a stretch...

‘First, I managed it by force. Taking away your phone, taking  away  your  laptop,  changing  the passwords.  But  later  when  I  realized  that  this  was  a  disease,  thanks  to  Dr  Deshpande,  I realised that  all  these  are  futile  ways  of  dealing with the situation. At first, I was shocked but then I gravitated towards empathy and compassion,’ he says.

He   relied   on   family   support,   especially   Mom   and   Radhika, to help me get better. But as my spouse and primary caregiver,  the  mood  swings  have  also  left  him  with  one  important realization: ‘I am alone and others can only guide me. The impact of actions and the related consequences are entirely  on  me  and  our  kids.  So  every  step  is  like  stepping on  an  eggshell.  I  have  never  felt  so  alone  as  during  the  episodes...

(Excerpted from Chemical Khichdi by Aparna Piramal Raje, published by Penguin Random House)

