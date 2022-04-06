STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC orders joint survey of bad roads in Bengaluru

Published: 06th April 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to conduct a joint survey of roads in all the eight zones along with agencies that are involved in road cutting to provide various services to ascertain their condition and submit a joint action plan to fill potholes and repair the damaged roads.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar passed the order after the BBMP counsel gave an undertaking before the court on the issue during the hearing of a PIL filed by one Vijayan Menon and three others in 2015.

During the hearing, V Srinidhi, BBMP counsel, submitted that it is impossible for the civic body to fill potholes caused by road-cutting works undertaken by various agencies. He also submitted that the joint survey will be conducted in eight zones, if sometime is granted, involving the agency which has been entrusted with the work of filling of potholes and other agencies who are involved in road cutting.

Recording the presence of S Prabhakar, Engineer-in-Chief, BBMP, the court asked the chief engineers of all zones to actively participate in the survey and prepare the joint action plan. Granting a week’s time to submit the action plan, the court said that it will come down heavily on the agencies if they are involved in road cutting without obtaining prior permission from the BBMP.

