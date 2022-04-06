STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC orders withholding IAS officer’s salary, recalls it

The officer, Naveen Raj Singh, has been serving as Secretary of the Medical Education Department.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking serious note of inordinate delay in installing an MRI scanning machine at the Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS), the Karnataka High Court ordered withholding the salary of senior IAS officer till the machine is installed.  The officer, Naveen Raj Singh, has been serving as Secretary of the Medical Education Department.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the order in the presence of Singh for failing to ensure functioning of the machine within the time stipulated by the court. 
However, the order, which was passed in the morning, was recalled before concluding of the proceedings when Additional Advocate General Dhyan Chinnappa requested to do so.  

On the last date of hearing, the AAG informed that work for upgrading of DIMHANS as Higher Psychiatric Centre is in progress. The MRI machine is being transported from US and a schedule has been given to complete the various works according to which the entire work will be completed by March 30, 2022.

The case was adjourned to April 5. In relation to schedule of work to be completed,  HC had directed to ensure that the hospital starts functioning from April 1, failing which the secretary should appear on the next hearing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court IAS officer
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp