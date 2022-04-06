Karnataka HC upholds sentencing on human trafficking

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has confirmed the order passed by a trial court convicting and sentencing Iqbal Ahmed from Marappa Garden in the city, in a case related to creation of forged passports for human trafficking.

“It is quite natural that an accused, ably assisted by a seasoned lawyer, may try to find fault in the procedure, but the courts must be very circumspect when such issues are raised. In this case, procedure has been followed,” Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar observed on the contention of the petitioner that his conviction is against Article 21 of the Constitution. The court further observed that Article 21 applies when personal liberty of a person is deprived without following the procedure.

On receiving information that some people were involved in creation of forged and fabricated passports for the purpose of human trafficking, the Sampigehalli police registered the crime in 2009. The petitioner was arrested based on the statement given by one of the accused. They recovered a passport from Syed Iqbal which showed that it had been used multiple times to visit countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, China and the USA.

Later, the investigation was handed over to the CBI which filed the charge-sheet. After trial, the Special Court for CBI cases convicted the petitioner for the offences punishable under the provisions of the Passports Act.