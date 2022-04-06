STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mobility experts, greens oppose Sankey Road plan

They want to know how many trees will be axed in total in the city

Published: 06th April 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

To ease traffic congestion on Sankey Road, BBMP has proposed to construct a two-lane road at the ground level below the bridge | ashishkrishna hp

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is proposing to construct a parallel road along the existing Sankey Bridge Road to decongest traffic, environmentalists are asking the government to give them a final list of how many trees will be axed in total in the city.

Urban mobility experts, Malleswaram residents and IISc professors are opposing the idea. Prof TV Ramachandra from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc, said the land which the government is terming as not a lake land was actually a part of the water body. It dried up when the road was constructed. “Why is the government thinking of decongesting Bengaluru, when it cannot think of developing the outskirts? The government should first answer how many  trees will be removed for this,” he said.

Tree expert Vijay Nishanth said the government should make public the list of trees to be axed in total and for what. Prof Ashish Verma, associate professor, Civil Engineering, IISc, said, “We did a study and found that reducing the traffic signal time at junctions is the solution to decongest traffic. But the government wants to construct more. This will only shift the problem and not solve the traffic menace.”

Mobility experts pointed out that the traffic police and commuters should follow the Manipur model, where lane discipline is followed strictly. Gopal Rao, a member of Malleswaram Resident Welfare Association, said a similar project was proposed earlier too, but was shelved after citizens protested against cutting of trees. But the green cover was lost even then. “The less we talk about the environment better it is, as the government is not concerned. Traffic is high, but for everything, axing trees is not a solution,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru BBMP Sankey Road
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp