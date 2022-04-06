Set in style

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doja Cat’s solitaire necklace on the red carpet at the Grammys or Zendaya’s solitaire bracelets during the Academy Awards... fine jewellery has been making power statements at big-ticket events recently. The trends have now trickled into Bengaluru with many women opting for minimal jewellery over heavier styles. And catering to this set are home-grown brands.

Take, for instance, Rajni Nayak, co-founder of jewellery brand Mon Tresor, who feels fine jewellery is turning into statement pieces. “Necklaces that sit well on the collar bone or above seem to be the latest trend. The ones that were worn by Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, Saweetie, Rachel Zegler to name a few complimented their attire,” explains Nayak. Co-founder of the brand, Meghaa Tulsyan, adds that “drop or hanging diamond earrings which have always been a classic at every red carpet event seem to continue being favourites.”

While timeless jewellery was the showstopper this time, there were subtle pieces that added to the drama. According to Neha S Aroraa, founder of The Mauve Unitx, actor Kristen Stewart’s statement necklace was one of the stand-out pieces at the Oscar red carpet. “She wore a pearl-layered necklace which looked very elegant. She also has a versatile style and she is ready to experiment,” says Aroraa, adding that she connected with most of the looks since her brand caters to similar designs, prices of which start at R5,000.

While gold has been an all-time favourite in India, millennials are moving away from that trend by adapting a minimal jewellery look. According to Biniti Arora, founder of Srishti Fine Jewelry, millennials are ‘trend changers’ by opting for fine jewellery. “We have observed that in Bengaluru, the customers who walk into our store are looking for pieces that can be worn across occasions and events,” says Biniti, adding, “Additionally, women are looking for daily-wear pieces that are minimal. Even men’s jewellery is gaining popularity, something we see as a potential market.”