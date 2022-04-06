STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Set in style

City-based jewellers give the lowdown on trending looks from the Oscars and Grammys and what designs are here to stay

Published: 06th April 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Olivia Rodrigo completed her red carpet look with a choker at the Grammys

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Doja Cat’s solitaire necklace on the red carpet at the Grammys or Zendaya’s solitaire bracelets during the Academy Awards... fine jewellery has been making power statements at big-ticket events recently. The trends have now trickled into Bengaluru with many women opting for minimal jewellery over heavier styles. And catering to this set are home-grown brands.

Take, for instance, Rajni Nayak, co-founder of jewellery brand Mon Tresor, who feels fine jewellery is turning into statement pieces. “Necklaces that sit well on the collar bone or above seem to be the latest trend. The ones that were worn by Olivia Rodrigo, Halsey, Saweetie, Rachel Zegler to name a few complimented their attire,” explains Nayak. Co-founder of the brand, Meghaa Tulsyan, adds that “drop or hanging diamond earrings which have always been a classic at every red carpet event seem to continue being favourites.” 

While timeless jewellery was the showstopper this time, there were subtle pieces that added to the drama. According to Neha S Aroraa, founder of The Mauve Unitx, actor Kristen Stewart’s statement necklace was one of the stand-out pieces at the Oscar red carpet. “She wore a pearl-layered necklace which looked very elegant. She also has a versatile style and she is ready to experiment,” says Aroraa, adding that she connected with most of the looks since her brand caters to similar designs, prices of which start at R5,000. 

While gold has been an all-time favourite in India, millennials are moving away from that trend by adapting a minimal jewellery look. According to Biniti Arora, founder of Srishti Fine Jewelry, millennials are ‘trend changers’ by opting for fine jewellery. “We have observed that in Bengaluru, the customers who walk into our store are looking for pieces that can be worn across occasions and events,” says Biniti, adding, “Additionally, women are looking for daily-wear pieces that are minimal. Even men’s jewellery is gaining popularity, something we see as a potential market.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp