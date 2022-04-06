Visceral fat dangerous, should be part of check-ups

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Screening for visceral fat, or belly fat, should be made part of preventive check-ups, as this fat deposition is the primary reason for a range of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, say doctors. Dr Tausif Ahmed Thangalvadi, Medical Director, NURA, AI enabled imaging and expert healthcare, said, “Catching diseases early through preventive health screening is a much more effective and inexpensive solution to improve health parameters of society, compared to billions of dollars being spent to create massive healthcare infrastructure geared for treatment, when diseases have progressed to advanced stages undetected.”

Visceral fat is often referred to as “hidden fat” because it’s not always visible. It wraps around your vital organs and can cause serious health issues. Dr Ramya KN, nutritionist at NutriCare, says, “Visceral fat is dangerous because it directly impacts the health and function of your organs. While a normal amount of fat is needed to protect your organs, too much can be damaging. It also releases hormones that induce inflammation, which impacts every aspect of your health. Visceral fat is especially dangerous for your heart as it puts pressure on the heart and arteries, making it harder to pump blood and increasing risk of cardiovascular factors.”

Meanwhile, Dr K Venkatasubbarao, endocrinologist with a private hospital in Jayanagar, explains that fat can be divided into visceral fat and subcutaneous fat, with visceral fat considered the main cause of metabolic diseases. “It is common to see Type 2 diabetes mellitus with visceral obesity in clinical practice. Regardless of weight, we know that belly fat increases risk of insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, risk of stroke, and even colorectal cancer.

The ‘metabolic syndrome’, of which belly fat is a risk factor, is important to watch for even at a young age. Thyroid hormones are also something to watch for as they play a role in regulating metabolism and other hormones such as insulin and cortisol,” he said. Image-based technologies are best for screening visceral fat and other critical diseases like cancers, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), etc.