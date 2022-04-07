Arkavathy allottees decry poor amenities, protest outside BDA office 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Peeved over the Bangalore Development Authority’s quick initiatives in connection with the upcoming Sir M Visvesvaraiah Layout while the Arkavathy Layout formed in 2004 allegedly lies neglected, over 150 allottees staged a protest outside the BDA office at Kumara Park West on Wednesday. Those taking part were drawn from all the 22 blocks of the layout which extends across Hennur, Rachenahalli, Chellakere, Thanisandra and Jakkur.

“We do not have drinking water and manage to use water from borewells and tankers. There is no permanent electricity too and the roads in our layout are in bad shape.,” executive committee member of Arkavathy Layout Association 19th block, Vimalesh Chinnaswamy told TNIE. Beginning 2014, many site owners have begun constructing houses and are residing here facing enormous difficulties on a daily basis, Chinnaswamy rued.

Secretary of the 19th block association, Kishore Shreyas said, “We have meet the commissioner a few times and even met the CM two weeks ago pleading for relief.”Asked about it, a senior BDA official said that as of now sites have been allotted only on 400 acres of the proposed 2,700 acres.

“There is no continuity at all and they are spread across different parts making it very challenging to provide infrastructure. However, we have prepared an estimate for Rs 450 crore for laying water and sewage connections and given it to the BWSSB and they have vetted it. We will place it before our board for approval. Only after the water and sewerage network is in place, can we asphalt the roads. Otherwise, it will have to be dug after being laid,” he explained. BDA has scheduled a meeting on April 12 with heads of all the blocks.