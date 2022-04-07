Bangalore University convocation deferred, to be held by April-end

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Prof KR Venugopal back as the vice-chancellor of Bangalore University (BU) after the Supreme Court stayed the order passed by a division bench of the High Court to quash his appointment, the VC has deferred the convocation to the end of April. It was initially planned to be held on April 8.Previously, Prof Venugopal, who had been removed as the VC, had written to the Governor’s office appealing for the postponement of the convocation, amidst several petitions submitted to the Supreme Court regarding his appointment.

Prof Venugopal’s appointment had come into question previously, after which the Karnataka HC had upheld an order quashing his appointment. The order came after a petitioner questioned the VC’s appointment, as the Governor had not obtained the consent of the State Government in his appointment. Following the March 16 order that quashed the VC’s appointment, four petitions were filed by the State Government, the Governor, BU administration registrar and Prof Venugopal at the Supreme Court. As of April 4, the SC stayed the order and the professor has returned to his post as the VC.