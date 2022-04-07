STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BIAL partners with Amazon subsidiary  

It will focus on driving digital innovation for the airport and  enhance passenger experience.  

Published: 07th April 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon(Photo | AP)

Amazon(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) to boost the development and adoption of digital solutions in aviation will be developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company. This is the only JIC established by Amazon outside China and the first to be dedicated to the aviation industry.

According to an official release, the JIC will enable  startups to accelerate innovation in aviation, smart infrastructure, utilities, and mobility by providing comprehensive programme offerings and a technical platform that helps customers innovate quickly utilizing AWS technology. It is expected to open in 2022. 

It will focus on driving digital innovation for the airport and  enhance passenger experience.  “It will focus on developing technology solutions to enhance the passenger experience across retail, dining, and entertainment at the airport, and achieving operational efficiencies for BIAL,” the release added. 

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, “The new JIC between BIAL and AWS will enable us to develop modular, scalable, innovative digital solutions that can benefit all stakeholders in the aviation domain.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BIAL Amazon
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp