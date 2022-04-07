BIAL partners with Amazon subsidiary  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Joint Innovation Centre (JIC) to boost the development and adoption of digital solutions in aviation will be developed by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) and Amazon Web Services, an Amazon.com company. This is the only JIC established by Amazon outside China and the first to be dedicated to the aviation industry.

According to an official release, the JIC will enable startups to accelerate innovation in aviation, smart infrastructure, utilities, and mobility by providing comprehensive programme offerings and a technical platform that helps customers innovate quickly utilizing AWS technology. It is expected to open in 2022.

It will focus on driving digital innovation for the airport and enhance passenger experience. “It will focus on developing technology solutions to enhance the passenger experience across retail, dining, and entertainment at the airport, and achieving operational efficiencies for BIAL,” the release added.

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL, said, “The new JIC between BIAL and AWS will enable us to develop modular, scalable, innovative digital solutions that can benefit all stakeholders in the aviation domain.”