Bengaluru duo who partied with liquor at victim's house after stealing Rs 2 crore arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KS Layout police have arrested two notorious thieves and recovered Rs 1.76 crore in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh. The duo had broken into a house of realtor Sandeep Lal when he had gone to Chennai on official work.

Unable to believe their luck in having stolen so much money at one go, the accused duo had celebrated their 'success' by consuming a bottle of liquor which was in the victim's house. The realtor who claims to have got the money after selling land had kept the cash inside a bag and put it in the attic.

Police said Lal stays in the 1st stage of KS Layout near the Dayananda Sagar College. The incident took place in the wee hours of March 29 at around 12.30 am.

The accused duo have been identified as J Sunil Kumar alias Moses, 35, of Maruthi Nagar Slum near ISKCON temple and M Dileep, 23, of Bengaluru rural district. Kumar was an auto driver by profession. Both the accused were previously arrested for theft and drug peddling. They became friends when they were in jail.

Kumar, who was making a living by driving an auto, had taken Lal as a passenger from JP Nagar to KS Layout. After dropping him, Kumar happened to see his father Manmohan Lal handing over currency bundles to another person. The accused also saw high-end vehicles parked outside the house. He then found out that Lal was staying alone in the house while both his parents were staying elsewhere.

Subsequently, he kept a close watch on the victim. Kumar contacted Dileep and they both hatched a plot to commit theft at the realtor's house. The two had come there on the night of March 28th to chalk out a plan and saw the doors locked. Around 12.30 am, they entered inside by breaking open the main door.

Lal had gone to Chennai on March 27 and his father was coming near the house every day to keep a watch. On March 29 morning, when the aged man came near his son's house, the theft came to light.

"The accused after stealing Rs 2 crores in cash distributed it equally among them. Dileep had purchased gold ornaments for his parents and also had partied after going to Goa. Kumar had not spent his share. The police are also investigating the source of the income to the victim. The police have informed the Income Tax (IT) department about the cash," said an officer involved in the investigation.