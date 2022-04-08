STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

HCG welcomes metaverse, ‘avatar’ to perform surgeries 

The mixed reality technology will now enable the ‘avatar’ of doctors to perform complicated surgeries anywhere in the country. 

Published: 08th April 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The HCG cancer care chain on Thursday launched the country’s first extended reality lab using the innovative Microsoft HoloLens 2 at their cancer hospital in Bengaluru. The mixed reality technology will now enable the ‘avatar’ of doctors to perform complicated surgeries anywhere in the country. 

Dr Ajai Kumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd said, “The adoption of Microsoft HoloLens 2 at HCG is a pivotal step towards serving the larger cause of healthcare. The fact that HoloLens allows users to interact with objects projected into their view is a boon for healthcare stakeholders – whether for comprehending medical scenarios, enhancing surgical interventions, or assessing patient conditions.”

HoloLens technology is expected to revolutionise cancer treatment as doctors from Tier-2 cities can now seamleslly work in the guiding light of specialists from metros, thereby enabling every HCG patient to avail of prompt and best-in-class treatment.HoloLens 2, developed along with Microsoft, helps doctors operating on a particular patient to collaborate with surgeons, no matter where they are, and interact on immersive 3-D platforms. 

Explaining the process, Dr Ajai says, “Let us say we have a major surgery in our centre like say in Ranchi, we can’t get the entire team there and patients will have to come to bigger centres for expertise. Now, the ‘avatar’ of the expert doctor will appear there in the Ranchi centre where the team is operating and he can not just see a 3D vision of the entire case but even discuss, instruct, even mark on the patient even though he is not there in the physical form.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
metaverse
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital. (File Photo | AP)
Kerala post-graduate student dies after taking Covishield; parents move HC seeking justice
Karnataka forest minister Umesh Katti at the meeting with residents and farmers in Madikeri (Photo | Express)
Four tigers on prowl across villages of South Kodagu, confirms Karnataka forest minister
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Post police raids on pubs, IT firms in Hyderabad sack eight employees for consuming drugs
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Filling form a challenge for CUET applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp