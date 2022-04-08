STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man held for cheating at ATMs

The Electronics City police have arrested a man who was allegedly cheating people by withdrawing their money from ATMs on the pretext of helping them. 

Published: 08th April 2022 06:50 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police have arrested a man who was allegedly cheating people by withdrawing their money from ATMs on the pretext of helping them. Police said Srinivasalu, a resident of Doddathogur, had filed a complaint on March 29 stating that he had gone to an ATM on March 9 when two unknown persons entered the ATM on the pretext of helping him withdraw cash. They took the debit card and the PIN from him and returned the card, claiming that the ATM was not dispensing currency. “After a while, Rs 1.50 lakh was withdrawn from his account and he filed a complaint 20 days after the incident, after enquiring with the bank,” the police said.

