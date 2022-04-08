Mysuru teen girl elopes with boyfriend to avoid exam, rescued in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Class X girl in Mysuru eloped with her boyfriend to Bengaluru on Wednesday to skip her Social Science exam. The duo was stopped on a Chennai-bound train at KSR Bengaluru railway station late night just before its departure after the girl sought the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF) cops suspecting him of plotting to push her into the flesh trade.

According to a railway source, the 17-year-old boy was a Class XI student of the same private school. “The girl was worried about her exam and wanted to escape from it. Hence both hatched a plan and decided to leave for Bengaluru for better life,” said a source.

After reaching Bengaluru by a train from Mysuru, the boy told her that someone had promised them jobs in Chennai and they had to leave at the earliest. The young girl was apprehensive about the sudden change of plan. An escort team of RPF on the train was conducting routine checks on the train when the girl, in a burqa, made eye contact with one of them.

“Using signs, she alerted the cop. The team made them alight the train when they realised they were minors. One of the cops called up the number of the Chennai person and he cut the call the moment he realised it was from police. Their parents have now taken them back home,” the source added.