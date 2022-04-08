STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven schools in and around Bengaluru receive bomb threat by email, cops search premises

Following the threat, police engaged sniffer squads and bomb detection and disposal squads to check the school premises

Published: 08th April 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 03:55 PM

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven private schools in and around the city received emails on Friday morning claiming that explosives have been planted on the premises. Following the threat, police engaged sniffer squads and bomb detection and disposal squads to check the school premises.

Gopalan International School in Hoodi near Mahadevapura, Delhi Public School at Sulikunte in Varthur, St. Vincent Pallotti school in Hennur and The New Indian Public School in Govindapura falling under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru city police commissionerate received the threat emails.

Similar emails were also sent to the management of Ebenezer International School in Huskur in Hebbagodi police station limits, Redbridge International Academy on Begur-Koppa Road, and Candor International School on Koppa Road, both in Bannerghatta police station limits, in Bengaluru Rural district.

The sender of the email wrote, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of life may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!”

Soon after receiving the email, the school management alerted the police, who pressed sniffer squads into service to check the premises. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed that four schools in the city have received such emails, while Bengaluru Rural police said three schools in their jurisdiction have got the threat mail.

While the police have searched the premises of some schools and declared the threat email a hoax, a few other schools are still being searched. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation to trace the person/s who sent the email.

