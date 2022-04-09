STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

A 60-year-old retired bank manager, despite being aware of safety steps that need to be taken to avert cyber frauds, herself became a victim of such a fraud recently.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old retired bank manager, despite being aware of safety steps that need to be taken to avert cyber frauds, herself became a victim of such a fraud recently. Replying to a message sent from an unknown number, she lost Rs Rs 3.04 lakh within nine minutes. 

The message read that her net banking had been suspended and she had proceed after pressing the link. She did so and submitted all the KYC details, including OTPs. Within minutes, she lost most of her savings. The elderly woman, who stays at Brigade Meadows-Plumeria apartment on Kanakapura Road, filed a complaint on Tuesday in the jurisdictional CEN police station.

The victim, Sujatha Ramkumar, has a savings account in a bank on Avenue Road. At 6.14 pm on Monday, she got the message, clicked the link and provided all the details. When she got the OTPs, she updated them in the link too.

“Between 6.26 pm and 6.35 pm, within nine minutes, fraudsters withdrew Rs 3.04 lakh from my account,” she stated in her complaint.  The accused have transferred the money in three transactions. The victim realised that she had been duped when she started receiving messages of money being debited from her account. She filed the complaint the next day with details of the link and the mobile phone number from which the link was sent.

“Being a retired bank manager, she should have shown some seriousness before replying to the message from an unknown number. All she could have done was to check if the net banking was active or not. In case it was suspended, she should have approached the executives of the bank who would have helped her. Sometimes, the bank sends prior messages to its customers about non-functioning net banking in case of some server issues,” said an officer, who is part of the  investigation.

