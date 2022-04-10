STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Citizens highlight road on lake, tag PM Modi

They have tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media regarding the issue and on Saturday even the Rashtriy Swayamsevak Sangh was tagged.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the on-going issue regarding Pattandur Agrahara Lake, citizens allege that the construction a road on the lake’s buffer zone is an act of lawlessness. Sandeep Anirudhan, is one of the citizens who has been campaigning since 2017 for the stoppage of the construction. He said that despite four notice including from the BBMP the construction works have not stopped.

“The BBMP engineers are not stopping the work as they face pressure from local MLAs to continue work, this is despite receiving notices from their own department. It is an act of lawlessness and shows contempt both for the government and the citizens,” he said. The citizens have been religiously documenting the developments in the case.

They have tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media regarding the issue and on Saturday even the Rashtriy Swayamsevak Sangh was tagged. The residents have appealed to every department and have filed an interlocutory application (IA) with the Karnataka HC for a stay on the construction. They have also filed a complaint with the ACB. The residents have garnered support from a number of political parties, most recently from AAP. The party had organised a protest on their behalf on April 6.

