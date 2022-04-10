Seven, including two minors, held for raping 16-year-old girl

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another horrific crime against women, the North East division police have arrested seven persons, including two minors, in connection with the gang rape of a 16-year-old minor girl. The police are on the lookout for one more accused.

The incident occurred in Yelahanka and a police complaint was filed on April 5. The victim was reportedly in love with a 25-year-old man who allegedly took her to his residence in Yelahanka and raped her. His friend, who was filming the incident, also raped her after blackmailing her. Both of them then shared the video with their friends who also allegedly raped her by blackmailing her saying that the video would be made viral.

Going by the change in her behaviour as she was always crying, her parents persuaded her and learnt about the horrific incident.

“Among the accused two are juveniles. The main accused is the victim’s 25-year-old lover. The case is still under investigation as we are checking if there are more accused. The mobile phones with which they shared the videos have been seized. The phones will be sent to cyber police to check if the content has been shared with anyone else. The incident came to light after the girl returned home crying and her mother questioned her. But the latter fearing wrath from her parents initially told them that she had eaten spicy kebabs following which she was crying,” said the police.

After her mother persuaded the victim, the gang rape incident came to light. Her parents immediately approached the police. The police are checking the birth proofs of the two juveniles to confirm whether they are still minors. The Yelahanka police have registered a case under different sections, including POCSO.