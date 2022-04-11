STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP opens office to up outreach

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday opened its new ward office at Vasanthnagar making it the party’s 50th office in the city to increase its outreach.

AAP members in front of the office.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday opened its new ward office at Vasanthnagar making it the party’s 50th office in the city to increase its outreach. The party had just one officer a couple of years ago. 

“We are seeing huge traction from the public for the party’s approach, its intolerance to corruption, its belief in the Constitutional values and commitment to serve the aam aadmi (common man),” said AAP Bengaluru city president Mohan Dasari.

He added that the people are “fed up with corruption in politics today. Rising prices, bad infrastructure and lack of care for the citizens’ needs has further led to their disillusionment of the BJP government.” Prakash Ned­­­­­­u­­­ngadi, vice-president, AAP Bengaluru, said AAP Delhi model success followed by the party’s victory in Punjab has given hope to people seeking a political alternative for Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he said.

