Bangalore Development Authority flat owners in Gunjur lament lack of amenities

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : It’s been nine years since the Bangalore Development Authority’s (BDA) housing project at Gunjur, near Varthur, commenced. Billed as a “dream housing project” for the public, owing to its affordable pricing, all the 644 flats were sold.

The project has 84 3-BHK flats, 168 2-BHK flats and 392 1-BHK flats in its 23 blocks, which rise up to seven floors. December 2014 was fixed as the deadline, when the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the project.

Three years after they moved in, residents spell out these woes: lack of drinking water supply, absence of permanent power supply, non-functional sewage treatment plant (STP), absence of fire safety clearance, erratic working of lifts, and an incomplete compound wall.

A total of 120 families moved in here three years ago following assurance by BDA that by the revised deadline of July 2018, everything would be in place. “Flat buyers are frustrated. The STP cannot work in the absence of permanent power supply. The lifts work on and off. It’s been three years since work on the compound wall began,” Narayana Shetty, a 2-BHK flat owner, rues.

Another resident, BT Venkatesh, who paid Rs 28 lakh for his 3-BHK flat, said, “Due to the temporary power connection which causes much fluctuation, I have lost equipment worth Rs 20,000.” A top BDA official claimed they were trying to provide amenities, but factors beyond their control prevented their completion.

“BWSSB has laid the pipeline for water supply, but they do not have any water source as of now and it could take time. While we have installed a feeder line from a sub-station beyond Gunjur village, Bescom is yet to energise it. This is because a few locals have written to Bescom, saying we have built the project on a rajakaluve, violating NGT norms,” he explained.

The official added, “The compound wall is incomplete because an individual laying stake to the land in this portion has filed a case. Similarly, we had an 8m road around the project. Locals, with the support of an MLA, extended that road to 12m, thereby reducing the land for our property. The fire safety department says there would not be enough space for tenders to rush in case of an emergency, and have withheld clearance.”