Bangalore University syndicate members resign, VC in soup

In light of the expulsions, other members have also promised to follow suit. 

Published: 12th April 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Levelling a host of accusation against the Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor and citing the government’s recent decision to remove two syndicate members, at least two BU syndicate members submitted their resignations on Monday. 

Government-appointed members of the BU syndicate submitted their resignations alleging that BU VC K R Venugopal had removed two nominated member of the syndicate and two others from the university’s finance and works committees for seemingly no reason. In light of the expulsions, other members have also promised to follow suit. 

In retaliation to the expulsions, the syndicate members have made public a list of alleged illegalities committed by the vice-chancellor. Saying that the presence of the Vice-Chancellor was preventing progressive work at the university, they alleged that Prof Venugopal had not acted in accordance with rules.

