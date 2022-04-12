Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old man was allegedly clubbed to death by his wife for quarelling with her frequently. The deceased has been identified as JM Umesh, a real estate agent, and a small-time financier. The police have arrested his wife Varalakshmi (48) on charges of murder. The couple have two daughters and the family lives in Sai Baba Nagar off Andhrahalli Main Road.

Police said Umesh, who hails from Jinnagara village in Amruthur of Kunigal taluk in Tumakuru district, married Varalakshmi about 28 years ago. Over the last few years, he reportedly used to quarrel with his wife over trivial issues and fought with her frequently as he was upset that her parents did not help him financially. He also allegedly did not treat his daughters well.

“There was a fight between the couple on Sunday night. When they woke up on Monday morning, Umesh again fought with her and allegedly kicked her. After he went back to sleep, Varalakshmi picked up an iron rod and hit his head, killing him on the spot.

When the daughters woke up around 7 am, they asked her what had happened to their father as they found him in a pool of blood. They immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Sunkadakatte, where he was declared brought dead,” the police said.

The Byadarahalli police have taken up a murder case.