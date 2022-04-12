STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

A 52-year-old man was allegedly clubbed to death by his wife for quarelling with her frequently.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Varalakshmi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 52-year-old man was allegedly clubbed to death by his wife for quarelling with her frequently. The deceased has been identified as JM Umesh, a real estate agent, and a small-time financier. The police have arrested his wife Varalakshmi (48) on charges of murder. The couple have two daughters and the family lives in Sai Baba Nagar off Andhrahalli Main Road.

Police said Umesh, who hails from Jinnagara village in Amruthur of Kunigal taluk in Tumakuru district, married Varalakshmi about 28 years ago. Over the last few years, he reportedly used to quarrel with his wife over trivial issues and fought with her frequently as he was upset that her parents did not help him financially. He also allegedly did not treat his daughters well.

“There was a fight between the couple on Sunday night. When they woke up on Monday morning, Umesh again fought with her and allegedly kicked her. After he went back to sleep, Varalakshmi picked up an iron rod and hit his head, killing him on the spot.

When the daughters woke up around 7 am, they asked her what had happened to their father as they found him in a pool of blood. They immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Sunkadakatte, where he was declared brought dead,” the police said.

The Byadarahalli police have taken up a murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru murder
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp