STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

CCB officers to wear jackets, cap during raids

Raman Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), told TNIE that all officials will have to compulsorily wear the jacket and cap along with shoes during raids and other investigations.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) will soon wear specially designed jackets and caps during action. IPS officers attached to the CCB Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) were working on the design of the jacket and cap by taking tips from designers.

Raman Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), told TNIE that all officials will have to compulsorily wear the jacket and cap along with shoes during raids and other investigations. This is being done so that the public gets to know which part of police wing is part of the operation. Senior officers of the CCB funded for the jackets and caps.

“The waterproof, reflective jackets and caps were designed by CCB officers. We had discussions with our officers and collected their opinions. We also consulted some designers. The designing part had been going on for the last 45 days. The CCB letters could be easily read in the dark,” Gupta told TNIE. There is enough space in the jackets with many pockets. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCB
India Matters
IN KERALA: Students writing exam with the help of their mobile flashlights at the prestigious Maharajas College in Ernakulam on Monday, April 11, 2022.
Students write exam using mobile flashlights at govt-run Maharajas College in Kerala
Sheena involved in making firecrackers. 
In a first, woman gets a crack at Thrissur Pooram fireworks display
Last year, 2.25 lakh people had visited the garden before it was closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi/EPS)
The bloom is back, record 3.1 lakh tourists visit Srinagar’s Tulip Garden in 19 days
Varalakshmi
Bengaluru woman clubs sleeping husband to death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp