CCB officers to wear jackets, cap during raids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Officers of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) will soon wear specially designed jackets and caps during action. IPS officers attached to the CCB Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) were working on the design of the jacket and cap by taking tips from designers.

Raman Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), told TNIE that all officials will have to compulsorily wear the jacket and cap along with shoes during raids and other investigations. This is being done so that the public gets to know which part of police wing is part of the operation. Senior officers of the CCB funded for the jackets and caps.

“The waterproof, reflective jackets and caps were designed by CCB officers. We had discussions with our officers and collected their opinions. We also consulted some designers. The designing part had been going on for the last 45 days. The CCB letters could be easily read in the dark,” Gupta told TNIE. There is enough space in the jackets with many pockets.